Governor distributes health cards among transgenders

Published October 7, 2025

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that transgender also has the right to education, health and employment opportunities.

“There is a need to raise voices to take steps for transgenders even in the highest foras, the governor said,” adding: “People’s Party will not leave any community living in Pakistan alone.”

While addressing a ceremony held here Monday at the Governor House Lahore to distribute health cards among transgender, the governor said that transgenders are an important part of the society who has struggled a lot for their rights. He said that getting NADRA, Health Desk, Skilled Training Program and quota in education and government jobs is a great success for transgenders.

The governor said that with the health card, transgenders will be able to get their treatment up to Rs600,000 across Punjab. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party will ensure all possible measures to solve the problems faced by transgender community. He said that every human being has the right to dignity, respect and health. He said that the health card is not just a card but a promise of dignity, convenience and equality.

The governor said that transgender used to be ignored in hospitals but this will not be the case now with this card. He said that the Governor House is also your second home. He added that the PPP will not leave any community living in Pakistan alone. Under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP has always supported the oppressed, the helpless, the poor, the labourers and the hardworking.

The transgenders said that Sardar Saleem Haider Khan is the first governor who honoured them by inviting to the Governor House.

