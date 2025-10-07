BML 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
FPCCI forms Business & Human Rights Desk with UNDP help

Recorder Report Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 06:35am

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the apex body representing the entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan, has established a dedicated Business & Human Rights (BHR) Desk at its head office in Karachi with the support of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

He added that this groundbreaking initiative marks a significant step toward integrating human rights principles into Pakistan's business ecosystem, aligning with the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAP on BHR) endorsed by the Government of Pakistan in 2021.

FPCCI Chief maintained that the BHR Desk will serve as a central hub for creating awareness, capacity-building, policy advocacy, and compliance guidance on business-related human rights issues. It aims to equip FPCCI's vast network of 296 trade bodies—including chambers of commerce, industry associations, and women's chambers—with the tools to identify, prevent, and mitigate adverse human rights impacts across supply chains.

Atif Ikram Sheikh stated that the key focus areas of FPCCI-UNDP BHR Desk include labour rights, environmental sustainability, gender equality, and ethical sourcing – fostering a business environment that balances profitability with social responsibility.

Ms. Qurrat Ul Ain, VP FPCCI, has been appointed as the Chairperson of FPCCI-UNDP BHR Council by President FPCCI, Atif Ikram Sheikh – who also presided over the launch ceremony at Federation House – emphasizing the desk's role in elevating Pakistan's global standing.

Ms. Qurrat Ul Ain elaborated that the establishment of the Business and Human Rights Desk is a testament to FPCCI's commitment to ethical business practices that drive inclusive growth and by embedding human rights into our operations; we not only safeguard vulnerable communities but also unlock new opportunities for innovation and resilience in Pakistan's economy. This desk will be the catalyst for transforming challenges into competitive advantages on the world stage."

Ms. Qurrat Ul Ain also highlighted the practical benefits for the business community. “In today's interconnected world, ignoring human rights risks reputational damage and market exclusion and this desk will empower our members with actionable insights and training to navigate these complexities, ensuring that Pakistani enterprises lead with integrity while thriving in global value chains."

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, stressed that in an era where global investors prioritize ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria, the desk will position Pakistani businesses to meet international standards, enhance export competitiveness, and attract sustainable foreign direct investment.

SVP FPCCI continued that the BHR Desk will collaborate with stakeholders such as the Ministry of Human Rights, international organizations like the UN Global Compact, and civil society partners to host workshops, develop toolkits, and monitor implementation of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

Abdul Mohamin Khan, VP & Regional Chairman Sindh, FPCCI, underscored the initiative's emphasis on inclusivity, particularly for women and marginalized groups. "Human rights are the bedrock of sustainable development, and this desk will amplify voices that have long been sidelined in business discourse and from promoting fair labour practices to advancing gender equity in workplaces, FPCCI is paving the way for a more just and equitable private sector that benefits all Pakistanis."

Aman Paracha, VP FPCCI; Sheikh Hammad Amjad, a UNDP Consultant and Amar Hassan, a UNDP Rights-Based Development Expert, also addressed the session to explain the aims and objectives of FPCCI-UNDP BHR Desk.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

