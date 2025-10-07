BML 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
‘Courts for overseas Pakistanis to be set up in Punjab’

Recorder Report Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 06:37am

LAHORE: Vice Chairperson of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Barrister Amjad Malik, has announced that special courts dedicated to resolving the legal issues of overseas Pakistanis will soon be established in the province to ensure swift justice and facilitation.

He made the announcement during a meeting with Right Reverend Nadeem Kamran, Bishop of Lahore, and Father Falak Sher, who is visiting from Manchester, United Kingdom.

The meeting focused on the challenges faced by Overseas Pakistanis, initiatives for their welfare, and efforts to promote interfaith harmony. Barrister Malik said the OPC facilitation centre has been made fully operational to provide fast and efficient services to Pakistanis living abroad.

“Overseas Pakistanis will now be able to pursue their cases from anywhere in the world,” he said, adding that a dedicated helpline is also being launched to assist complainants.

He described Overseas Pakistanis as a “valuable national asset” who have played a vital role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy and promoting the country’s positive image abroad.

Bishop Nadeem Kamran lauded the OPC’s initiatives, stressing the importance of joint efforts to promote interfaith harmony and social cohesion. Father Falak Sher also appreciated the commission’s work and highlighted the issues faced by the Pakistani community in Manchester.

