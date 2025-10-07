Cop martyred in Kohat checkpost attack

PESHAWAR: A cop was martyred while a Frontier Constabulary (FC) official was injured when a police checkpoint came under attack of unknown miscreants at Darra Adamkhel (DAK) in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Monday.

Recently, multiple areas of KP including Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur have witnessed terrorist attacks, particularly targeting police personnel.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Dr Zahidullah Khan a large number of miscreants” had attacked a checkpoint in Kohat’s Darra Adamkhel from “multiple sides” at mid-night.

He said that an exchange of fire then took place between the police and the unidentified assailants, which claimed the life of one cop and left an FC official injured. He said that the exchange of fire continued for two-and-a-half hours.

“The unidentified assailants aimed to capture the checkpoint, but their attempt was thwarted,” he said, adding that a search operation was currently underway.

“Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have been recovered so far during the clearance operation,” the DPO said.

Meanwhile, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has condemned the attack and paid tribute to the martyred cop. In a statement, he also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“The sacrifices of the police in the war against terrorism will not go in vain,” he added.

The attack comes a day after a soldier was martyred and another injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on them near KP’s Bannu district.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has also condemned the attack and directed the police authorities to arrest culprits involved in the incident with immediate effect.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of the police cop and prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and fortitude for the heirs to bear the loss.

