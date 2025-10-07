BML 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BOP 35.56 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (9.79%)
CNERGY 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
CPHL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.61%)
DGKC 250.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-1.2%)
FCCL 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
FFL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.95%)
GCIL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.86%)
HUBC 219.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-1.85%)
KEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
KOSM 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.2%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.52%)
NBP 213.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.36%)
PAEL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.59%)
PIBTL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
POWER 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
PPL 199.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.2%)
PREMA 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.06%)
PRL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PTC 32.09 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.71%)
SNGP 132.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.29%)
SSGC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.37%)
TELE 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
TREET 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.24%)
TRG 73.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,545 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 56,313 Decreased By -226.5 (-0.4%)
KSE100 167,397 Decreased By -355.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 51,561 Decreased By -226.1 (-0.44%)
May 9 riots cases: ATC extends pre-arrest bail of Qureshi, Umar and Swati

Recorder Report Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 07:07am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday extended the pre-arrest bail of PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Azam Swati in different May 9 riots cases till October 31.

Former federal minister Asad Umar appeared before the court, while Swati’s lawyer filed an application seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance.

Both former ministers sought pre-arrest bail in multiple cases including attacks on Corps Commander House, Askari Tower and the Shadman police station.

The court, however, sought arguments from the lawyers on the next hearing regarding the bail pleas of Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Corps Commander House and Askari Tower attack cases.

Earlier, a jail official presented jail warrant papers of Shah Mehmood Qureshi before the court.

He said the petitioner was in jail and could not be presented before the court for security reasons.

Qureshi had initially filed pre-arrest bail petitions, but they were dismissed after his arrest. Subsequently, his lawyers approached the Lahore High Court, which ordered the restoration of his bail applications, leading to the current proceedings in the ATC.

