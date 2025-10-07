ICC finds Sudan militia chief guilty of crimes against humanity

THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday convicted a feared Sudanese militia chief for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during brutal attacks in Darfur.

Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, also known by the nom de guerre Ali Kushayb, was convicted of multiple crimes including rape, murder and torture carried out between August 2003 and at least April 2004.

“The chamber is convinced that the accused is guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the crimes with which he has been charged,” said ICC president judge Joanna Korner.

The sentence will be pronounced at a later date, she said.

The bespectacled Abd-Al-Rahman, wearing a blue suit and waistcoat with a scarlet tie, followed the proceedings impassively, occasionally taking notes.

Korner detailed harrowing accounts of gang rapes, abuse, and mass killing.

She said that on one occasion, Abd-Al-Rahman loaded around 50 civilians onto trucks, beating some with axes, before making them lie on the ground and ordering his troops to shoot them dead.

“The accused was not only giving orders... but was personally involved in the beatings and later was physically present and giving orders for the execution of those detained,” said Korner.

Prosecutors had accused Abd-Al-Rahman of being a leading member of Sudan’s infamous Janjaweed militia, who participated “enthusiastically” in multiple war crimes.

But Abd-Al-Rahman, who was born around 1949, has denied all the charges, telling the court they have got the wrong man.

“I am not Ali Kushayb. I do not know this person... I have nothing to do with the accusations against me,” he told the court at a hearing in December 2024.

But Korner said the court was “satisfied that the accused was the person known ... as Ali Kushayb”, dismissing defence witnesses who had denied that.

Abd-Al-Rahman fled to the Central African Republic in February 2020 when a new Sudanese government announced its intention to cooperate with the ICC’s investigation.

He said he then handed himself in because he was “desperate” and feared authorities would kill him.

Fighting broke out in Sudan’s Darfur region when non-Arab tribes, complaining of systematic discrimination, took up arms against the Arab-dominated government.

Khartoum responded by unleashing the Janjaweed, a force drawn from among the region’s nomadic tribes.

The United Nations says 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced in the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.

During the trial, the ICC chief prosecutor said Abd-Al-Rahman and his forces “rampaged across different parts of Darfur”.

He “inflicted severe pain and suffering on women, children and men in the villages that he left in his wake”, said Karim Khan, who has since stepped down as he faces allegations of sexual misconduct.

Abd-Al-Rahman is also thought to be an ally of deposed Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted by the ICC on genocide charges.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan with an iron fist for nearly three decades, was ousted and detained in April 2019 following months of protests in Sudan.

He has not, however, been handed over to the ICC, based in The Hague, where he also faces multiple charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

ICC prosecutors are hoping to issue fresh arrest warrants related to the current crisis in Sudan.

Tens of thousands have been killed and millions displaced in a war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which grew out of the Janjaweed militia.

The conflict, marked by claims of atrocities on all sides, has left the northeast African country on the brink of famine, according to aid agencies.