BML 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
BOP 35.68 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (10.16%)
CNERGY 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
CPHL 96.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.94%)
DCL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
DGKC 250.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.25%)
FCCL 59.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.57%)
FFL 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.76%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-5.11%)
HUBC 219.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-1.85%)
KEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
NBP 213.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-3.41%)
PAEL 58.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.75%)
PIAHCLA 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.68%)
PIBTL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
PPL 199.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.15%)
PREMA 43.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.17%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
PTC 32.07 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.64%)
SNGP 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.55%)
SSGC 43.40 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.13%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TPLP 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
TREET 29.07 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.38%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,523 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.3%)
BR30 56,245 Decreased By -294.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 167,292 Decreased By -460.7 (-0.27%)
KSE30 51,530 Decreased By -256.9 (-0.5%)
Oct 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-07

Cash-strapped UNHCR says shed 5,000 jobs this year

AFP Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 06:59am

GENEVA: The United Nations’ cash-strapped refugee agency has shed nearly 5,000 jobs this year following swingeing cuts in international aid, its chief said Monday.

The UNHCR is facing a towering crisis: amid surging global displacement, humanitarian funding has been fast evaporating since US President Donald Trump returned to office in January.

“Almost 5,000 UNHCR colleagues have already lost their jobs this year,” Filippo Grandi said.

“This is more than a quarter of our entire workforce,” he said, warning that “that number is expected to grow”.

An agency spokesman told AFP that both full-time staff and people on temporary or consultancy contracts had lost their jobs.

Traditionally the world’s top donor, the United States has heavily slashed foreign aid, causing havoc across the globe.

Washington previously accounted for over 40 percent of the UNHCR’s budget and that, along with belt-tightening by other major donor countries, has left the agency in a dire situation, Grandi acknowledged.

“The numbers are bleak,” he said.

UNHCR had an approved budget for 2025 of $10.6 billion, Grandi said, stressing though that the agency in recent years had received only “approximately half of our budget requirements” — or around $5 billion.

“As things stand, we projected we will end 2025 with $3.9. billion in funds available — a decrease of $1.3 billion compared to 2024, or roughly 25 percent less.”

“No country, no sector, no partner, has been spared,” Grandi said. “Critical programmes and lifesaving activities have to be stopped, gender-based violence prevention work, psychosocial support to survivors of torture, stopped.

“Schools were closed, food assistance decreased, cash grants cut, resettlement ground to a halt. This is what happens when you slash funding by over $1 billion in a matter of weeks.”

UN jobs UNITED NATIONS UNHCR US President Donald Trump Humanitarian Aid

Comments

200 characters

Cash-strapped UNHCR says shed 5,000 jobs this year

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Profit-taking returns as KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

Pakistan’s HUBCO charts diversification path with smelter, SPM, and EV

Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Oil extends gains on smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

Read more stories