BML 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
BOP 35.68 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (10.16%)
CNERGY 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
CPHL 96.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.94%)
DCL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
DGKC 250.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.25%)
FCCL 59.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.57%)
FFL 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.76%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-5.11%)
HUBC 219.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-1.85%)
KEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
NBP 213.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-3.41%)
PAEL 58.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.75%)
PIAHCLA 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.68%)
PIBTL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
PPL 199.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.15%)
PREMA 43.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.17%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
PTC 32.07 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.64%)
SNGP 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.55%)
SSGC 43.40 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.13%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TPLP 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
TREET 29.07 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.38%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,523 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.3%)
BR30 56,245 Decreased By -294.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 167,292 Decreased By -460.7 (-0.27%)
KSE30 51,530 Decreased By -256.9 (-0.5%)
Japanese rubber futures snap six-session losing streak on softer yen

Reuters Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 07:13am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures snapped a six-session losing streak on Monday, as a weaker yen made the commodity more affordable to overseas buyers.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery rose 7.3 yen, or 2.45 percent, to 305 yen (USD2.03) per kg. The yen tumbled 1.9percent against the dollar to 150.35, marking its biggest one-day percentage drop in five months, after Sanae Takaichi won the LDP leadership election, setting the country on course for more expansionary fiscal policy. Japan’s Nikkei gained as much as 4.3percent to an all-time high. Oil prices rose about 1percent after a lower-than-expected OPEC+ output hike.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. Trading activity was subdued last week, with prices moving in a narrow range due to muted sentiment and the absence of Chinese players due to the Chinese National Day holiday, the Japan Exchange Group said on Monday.

Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows from October 6-8.

China’s Chery is in talks with several South African automakers about sharing manufacturing plants to produce its vehicles. Automobile sales could influence the intensity of vehicle manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for November delivery last traded at 171.3 US cents per kg, up 0.2 percent.

