BML 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
BOP 35.70 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.22%)
CNERGY 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CPHL 96.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.86%)
DCL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
DGKC 250.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-0.97%)
FCCL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.18%)
FFL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.85%)
GCIL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-5.17%)
HUBC 220.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-1.49%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
KOSM 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.42%)
NBP 214.26 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-3.14%)
PAEL 58.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.64%)
PIBTL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
POWER 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.7%)
PPL 199.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.25%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.57%)
PRL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
PTC 32.25 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (9.25%)
SNGP 132.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.6%)
SSGC 43.26 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.79%)
TELE 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TREET 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.92%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 17,538 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.22%)
BR30 56,336 Decreased By -203.5 (-0.36%)
KSE100 167,209 Decreased By -543.1 (-0.32%)
KSE30 51,501 Decreased By -285.9 (-0.55%)
Oct 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-07

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2025 07:08am

KARACHI: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 179,993 metric tonnes. The break-up shows that the port has handled 64,549 metric tonnes of export cargo and 115,444 metric tonnes of import cargo during the said period.

Around, 11 ships berthed at the Karachi Port, namely, Chemroute Pegasus, Albert P, X-Press Kohima, Euro Band, MSC Maeva, Stoja, AMI, ZHONG Gu Lan Zhou, SC Shanghai, HMM Promise and Morning.

Approximately, 06 ships sailed off from the port, namely, X Press Phoenix, SSI adventure, Don Juan, MT Shalam, KMTC Jebel Ali and Great Beauty.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Bolan and Bentley-I are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 98,219 tonnes, comprising 94,921 tonnes imports cargo and 3,298 export cargo handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them Fuel oil carrier ‘Archthos-1’ & two more ships, MSC Iniya-V and Albert-P scheduled to load/offload Fuel and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT on Monday October 6th, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Profit-taking returns as KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

Pakistan’s HUBCO charts diversification path with smelter, SPM, and EV

Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Oil extends gains on smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

Govt debt falls by Rs430bn in Jul-Aug

Read more stories