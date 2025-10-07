Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 179,993 metric tonnes. The break-up shows that the port has handled 64,549 metric tonnes of export cargo and 115,444 metric tonnes of import cargo during the said period.

Around, 11 ships berthed at the Karachi Port, namely, Chemroute Pegasus, Albert P, X-Press Kohima, Euro Band, MSC Maeva, Stoja, AMI, ZHONG Gu Lan Zhou, SC Shanghai, HMM Promise and Morning.

Approximately, 06 ships sailed off from the port, namely, X Press Phoenix, SSI adventure, Don Juan, MT Shalam, KMTC Jebel Ali and Great Beauty.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Bolan and Bentley-I are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 98,219 tonnes, comprising 94,921 tonnes imports cargo and 3,298 export cargo handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them Fuel oil carrier ‘Archthos-1’ & two more ships, MSC Iniya-V and Albert-P scheduled to load/offload Fuel and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT on Monday October 6th, 2025.

