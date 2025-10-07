BML 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
BOP 35.55 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (9.76%)
CNERGY 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
CPHL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
DGKC 250.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-1.16%)
FCCL 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.52%)
FFL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.95%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-5.11%)
HUBC 219.94 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-1.74%)
KEL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.35%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.8%)
NBP 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.21 (-3.26%)
PAEL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.65%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
POWER 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
PPL 199.59 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.4%)
PREMA 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.35%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
PTC 32.04 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (8.54%)
SNGP 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.47%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.58%)
TELE 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
TREET 29.19 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.81%)
TRG 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,528 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 56,258 Decreased By -281.8 (-0.5%)
KSE100 167,303 Decreased By -449.7 (-0.27%)
KSE30 51,531 Decreased By -255.9 (-0.49%)
Oct 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-07

Sir Creek: Asif assails Indian defence minister’s remarks

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 07 Oct, 2025 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday warned that any repeat of India’s past military “adventures” would result in even greater humiliation for New Delhi on the international stage.

His remarks came in response to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s warning over the disputed Sir Creek region, in which he threatened a “decisive” response that could “change history and geography” if Pakistan were to make any aggressive move.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House, Asif said that Pakistan had responded firmly to India’s past provocations, damaging New Delhi’s global image.

“If they repeat such a move, the humiliation will be greater than before,” he warned, alluding to India’s setback on May 10 during the previous confrontation.

The minister added that Pakistan would not hesitate to act decisively in response to any future threats, as it had done previously. “Whatever plans India makes, the way we answered before will bring us success again,” he added.

Asif linked the Indian defence minister’s remarks to domestic political considerations, describing the tough rhetoric as part of India’s electoral strategy. “It’s their internal necessity due to the upcoming elections,” he noted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

New Delhi Khawaja Asif Rajnath Singh Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Sir Creek: Asif assails Indian defence minister’s remarks

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Profit-taking returns as KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

Pakistan’s HUBCO charts diversification path with smelter, SPM, and EV

Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Oil extends gains on smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

Read more stories