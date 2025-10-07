Sir Creek: Asif assails Indian defence minister’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday warned that any repeat of India’s past military “adventures” would result in even greater humiliation for New Delhi on the international stage.

His remarks came in response to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s warning over the disputed Sir Creek region, in which he threatened a “decisive” response that could “change history and geography” if Pakistan were to make any aggressive move.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House, Asif said that Pakistan had responded firmly to India’s past provocations, damaging New Delhi’s global image.

“If they repeat such a move, the humiliation will be greater than before,” he warned, alluding to India’s setback on May 10 during the previous confrontation.

The minister added that Pakistan would not hesitate to act decisively in response to any future threats, as it had done previously. “Whatever plans India makes, the way we answered before will bring us success again,” he added.

Asif linked the Indian defence minister’s remarks to domestic political considerations, describing the tough rhetoric as part of India’s electoral strategy. “It’s their internal necessity due to the upcoming elections,” he noted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025