May 9 riots cases: ATC extends pre-arrest bails of Qureshi, Umar and Swati

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday extended the pre-arrest bail of PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Azam Swati in different May 9 riots cases till October 31.

Former federal minister Asad Umar appeared before the court, while Swati’s lawyer filed an application seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance.

Both former ministers sought pre-arrest bail in multiple cases including attacks on Corps Commander House, Askari Tower and the Shadman police station.

