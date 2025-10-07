Floods: Sharjeel steps up criticism of Punjab govt

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, reacting to the Punjab Information Minister’s press conference, said that politicising the suffering of flood victims is not only regrettable but deeply shameful.

In a statement, he said that their demand is clear and straightforward: provide real help to the flood victims instead of making statements and taking pictures. He added that the people of South Punjab are appealing to their government, but its priorities seem limited to photo sessions and showing off. “Please put the cameras aside and reach out to help the flood victims,” he urged.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that no houses are being built in Punjab, nor are flood victims receiving solar panels—only speeches are being made. “The Sindh government is constructing 2.1 million houses and providing solar panels to affected families. Our work embarrasses them,” he remarked.

He further said, “We don’t hand out Rs 300 packets with our photos on them just to include Rs 120 worth of chips and juice. That’s the clear difference between genuine public service and politics for show.”

Speaking about working on holidays, the Senior Minister said, “The nation is in distress, and we take a holiday? We don’t wait for holidays to serve the people. Whether it’s Sunday or any other day, we are always among the people, working to solve their problems.”

