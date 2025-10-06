Salah returns to Cairo and hero’s welcome after missing out on Ballon d’Or

Mohamed Salah received a hero’s welcome in Cairo on Sunday as fans and schoolchildren gathered at the airport to greet the Liverpool forward ahead of Egypt’s decisive World Cup qualifiers.

Chants of “Salah! Salah!” echoed through Cairo International Airport as young supporters waved flags and held signs greeting Salah. The reception came after he missed out on the Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best player of the season, finishing fourth in the voting.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) issued a statement shortly after his arrival, praising Salah’s global stature and resilience.

“You are the best in every language, and one step to the dream,” the EFA said, referring to Egypt’s upcoming matches against Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau, which could seal qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Salah, 33, scored 34 goals and provided 23 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool last season, leading the club to the Premier League title.

He earned multiple individual honours, including Premier League Player of the Season.

His fourth-place finish in the Ballon d’Or voting was his highest to date, behind winner Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal and Vitinha.

The forward did not attend the ceremony in Paris.

He is expected to join Egypt’s full training session on Monday.

Egypt lead Group A in the African qualifying competition with 20 points. A win against Djibouti on October 8 would secure their fourth World Cup appearance.