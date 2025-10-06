BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
BOP 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.31%)
CNERGY 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.65%)
CPHL 97.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.87%)
DCL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
DGKC 253.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.05%)
FCCL 59.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.26%)
FFL 21.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.77%)
GCIL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
HUBC 223.83 Decreased By ▼ -13.02 (-5.5%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
MLCF 107.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
NBP 221.20 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.12%)
PAEL 58.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.72%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PPL 198.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.78%)
PREMA 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.34%)
PRL 38.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.91%)
PTC 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
SNGP 134.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.57%)
SSGC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TPLP 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.23%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
TRG 72.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.41%)
BR100 17,555 Decreased By -145.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 55,969 Decreased By -989 (-1.74%)
KSE100 167,752 Decreased By -1237.7 (-0.73%)
KSE30 51,787 Decreased By -474.4 (-0.91%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Vietnam Q3 GDP grows 8.23% y/y

  • The country's exports in the July-September quarter also grew 18.4% from a year earlier to $128.57 billion
Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2025 11:17am

HANOI: Vietnam’s gross domestic product in the third quarter grew 8.23% from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

The country’s exports in the July-September quarter also grew 18.4% from a year earlier to $128.57 billion, the National Statistics Office said in a report.

Industrial production in the first nine months of this year grew 9.1% from a year earlier, the NSO said.

Meanwhile, consumer prices in September rose 3.38% from the same month last year, the statistics office said, adding that retail sales increased 11.3%.

Vietnam GDP growth Vietnam’s economy

Comments

200 characters

Vietnam Q3 GDP grows 8.23% y/y

PM Shehbaz welcomes Bloomberg’s report as Pakistan’s default risk falls sharply

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

President Zardari calls Mohsin Naqvi to Karachi amid Sindh-Punjab tensions

Oil rises after OPEC+ hikes output less than expected

Arrest warrants issued for Omar Ayub, Waqas, Zartaj in Sangjani rally case

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords for cooperation in education, tourism, anti-corruption

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs5,400 per tola

Sidra Amin reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Pakistan’s OGDCL eyes consortium with Turkish Petroleum for Libya exploration

Pakistan seeks stronger economic ties with Malaysia through joint ventures: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories