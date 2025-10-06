Vietnam Q3 GDP grows 8.23% y/y

HANOI: Vietnam’s gross domestic product in the third quarter grew 8.23% from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

The country’s exports in the July-September quarter also grew 18.4% from a year earlier to $128.57 billion, the National Statistics Office said in a report.

Industrial production in the first nine months of this year grew 9.1% from a year earlier, the NSO said.

Meanwhile, consumer prices in September rose 3.38% from the same month last year, the statistics office said, adding that retail sales increased 11.3%.