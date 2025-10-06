BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
Vietnam Sept rice exports down 41.3% y/y at 483,000 T

  • For the January-September period, rice exports fell 1.6% from a year earlier to 6.9 million tons
Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2025 11:15am

HANOI: Vietnam exported 483,000 metric tons of rice in September, down 41.3% from the same month of last year, government data showed on Monday.

Rice export revenues in the month fell 54.7% from a year earlier to $232 million, the National Statistics Office said in a report.

Thai rice prices hover near 9-year lows

For the January-September period, rice exports fell 1.6% from a year earlier to 6.9 million tons, with a value of $3.5 billion, it said.

