Vietnam Sept rice exports down 41.3% y/y at 483,000 T
HANOI: Vietnam exported 483,000 metric tons of rice in September, down 41.3% from the same month of last year, government data showed on Monday.
Rice export revenues in the month fell 54.7% from a year earlier to $232 million, the National Statistics Office said in a report.
For the January-September period, rice exports fell 1.6% from a year earlier to 6.9 million tons, with a value of $3.5 billion, it said.
