Default risk improvement: Pakistan ranks second globally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded the fastest decline in sovereign default risk, according to Bloomberg, and now stands second globally—behind only Türkiye.

Advisor to the Federal Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad, wrote in a message on X that Pakistan is the only country to show consistent improvement in default risk over the past year.

Sovereign default risk: Pakistan most improved economy: Bloomberg

He said the country has advanced steadily in each quarter, making it the only economy to do so.

According to Shahzad, the most significant decline in default risk was observed over the past 15 months.