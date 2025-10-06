Eight Muslim nations laud steps by Hamas movement

ISLAMABAD: Eight Muslim States that worked closely with the US President Donald Trump’s administration to devise a 20-point peace plan ending Israeli genocide and invasion in Gaza, have unanimously welcomed steps taken by Hamas movement in this regard, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said on Sunday.

The foreign ministers also welcomed the announcement by Hamas of its readiness to hand over the administration of Gaza to a transitional Palestinian Administrative Committee of independent technocrats.

“The foreign ministers of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar and Egypt, welcomed the steps taken by Hamas regarding US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the war on Gaza, release all hostages, alive or deceased, and the immediate launch of negotiations on implementation mechanisms,” this was stated in a Joint statement of eight Muslim and Arab Countries released here by FO spokesperson.

FO welcomes Hamas response to Trump plan

The foreign ministers also welcomed President Trump’s call on Israel to immediately stop the bombing and to begin implementation of the exchange agreement and they expressed appreciation for his commitment to establishing peace in the region, the joint statement further said. They also affirmed that such developments represent a real opportunity to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire, and to address the critical humanitarian conditions facing people in Gaza Strip.

They emphasised the need for the immediate launch of negotiations to agree on mechanisms to implement the proposal, and address all of its aspects.

The foreign ministers reiterated their joint commitment to support efforts towards the implementation of the proposal, to work for the immediate end of the war on Gaza, and achieve a comprehensive agreement that ensures unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, no displacement of the Palestinian people, and that no measures are taken that threaten the security and safety of civilians, the release of hostages, the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza, unifying Gaza and the West Bank, and reaching a security mechanism that guarantees the security of all sides, in a manner that leads to the full Israeli withdrawal, and to the rebuilding of Gaza, and that creates a path for a just peace on the basis of the two-state solution. It is worth mentioning here that Hamas late Saturday night has agreed partially with Trump’s peace proposals but expressed some reservations as well on withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and disarmament.

Israeli onslaught began in October 2023 following Hamas massive attack in Tel Aviv and adjoining cities. Since then, over 68,000 Gazans lost their lives and thousands more crippled or seriously injured due to heavy bombings.

