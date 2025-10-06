Fuel transporters say grappling with three-fold crisis

KARACHI: The country’s fuel oil transporters are grappling with a threefold crisis — automation errors, illegal loading, and unfair distribution — and are urging the authorities to step in before lawful operators are pushed to the brink.

Taking to Business Recorder on Sunday, newly elected OTCA President Abidullah Afridi said illegal commercial loading had become one of the biggest challenges facing transporters today.

President of the Oil Tankers Contractors Association (OTCA) has warned that these long-standing issues are crippling fair competition and undermining transparency in the sector.

“Illegal loading has become a major problem in our industry. It’s not only hurting lawful operators but also creating an uneven playing field. We will take strong action to stop this practice once and for all,” said Abidullah Afridi.

Abidullah Afridi also highlighted flaws in the automation system that was meant to make operations more transparent. Instead, he said, it has deepened favouritism and made conditions harder for smaller transporters.

“Automation should have brought fairness, but instead it has become a tool that fevers a few powerful transporters,” he remarked. “Small transporters are being crushed under this system, and we will work to correct these errors to ensure everyone gets an equal share of work.”

He further pointed out that pipelines were being used beyond their agreed quota, cutting into the share of tanker transport. “Pipelines are currently being used beyond the declared quota, which has reduced the share of tankers below acceptable levels. We will push to restore the balance to 55 percent for tankers, as per the original agreement,” said Abidullah Afridi.

Industry observers warn that the unchecked rise in illegal practices, combined with system flaws, has left small and medium operators struggling to survive. The situation, they say, demands immediate action from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and other concerned departments.

Abidullah Afridi said the association would continue to push for fairness, transparency, and accountability in all operations. “Our goal is to protect the rights of every member — from the biggest contractor to the smallest operator. Together, we must rebuild trust and restore integrity to this sector,” he said.

The OTCA has urged the government to take serious notice of the matter and ensure that lawful transporters are given their due share to safeguard stability in Pakistan’s oil supply system.

