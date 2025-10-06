BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
BOP 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.31%)
CNERGY 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.65%)
CPHL 97.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.87%)
DCL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
DGKC 253.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.05%)
FCCL 59.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.26%)
FFL 21.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.77%)
GCIL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
HUBC 223.83 Decreased By ▼ -13.02 (-5.5%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
MLCF 107.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
NBP 221.20 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.12%)
PAEL 58.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.72%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PPL 198.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.78%)
PREMA 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.34%)
PRL 38.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.91%)
PTC 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
SNGP 134.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.57%)
SSGC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TPLP 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.23%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
TRG 72.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.41%)
BR100 17,555 Decreased By -145.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 55,969 Decreased By -989 (-1.74%)
KSE100 167,752 Decreased By -1237.7 (-0.73%)
KSE30 51,787 Decreased By -474.4 (-0.91%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-06

Fuel transporters say grappling with three-fold crisis

Anwar Khan Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 09:22am

KARACHI: The country’s fuel oil transporters are grappling with a threefold crisis — automation errors, illegal loading, and unfair distribution — and are urging the authorities to step in before lawful operators are pushed to the brink.

Taking to Business Recorder on Sunday, newly elected OTCA President Abidullah Afridi said illegal commercial loading had become one of the biggest challenges facing transporters today.

President of the Oil Tankers Contractors Association (OTCA) has warned that these long-standing issues are crippling fair competition and undermining transparency in the sector.

OTCA elects governing body

“Illegal loading has become a major problem in our industry. It’s not only hurting lawful operators but also creating an uneven playing field. We will take strong action to stop this practice once and for all,” said Abidullah Afridi.

Abidullah Afridi also highlighted flaws in the automation system that was meant to make operations more transparent. Instead, he said, it has deepened favouritism and made conditions harder for smaller transporters.

“Automation should have brought fairness, but instead it has become a tool that fevers a few powerful transporters,” he remarked. “Small transporters are being crushed under this system, and we will work to correct these errors to ensure everyone gets an equal share of work.”

He further pointed out that pipelines were being used beyond their agreed quota, cutting into the share of tanker transport. “Pipelines are currently being used beyond the declared quota, which has reduced the share of tankers below acceptable levels. We will push to restore the balance to 55 percent for tankers, as per the original agreement,” said Abidullah Afridi.

Industry observers warn that the unchecked rise in illegal practices, combined with system flaws, has left small and medium operators struggling to survive. The situation, they say, demands immediate action from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and other concerned departments.

Abidullah Afridi said the association would continue to push for fairness, transparency, and accountability in all operations. “Our goal is to protect the rights of every member — from the biggest contractor to the smallest operator. Together, we must rebuild trust and restore integrity to this sector,” he said.

The OTCA has urged the government to take serious notice of the matter and ensure that lawful transporters are given their due share to safeguard stability in Pakistan’s oil supply system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGRA fuel transporters OTCA Abidullah Afridi fuel oil transporters

Comments

200 characters

Fuel transporters say grappling with three-fold crisis

PM Shehbaz welcomes Bloomberg’s report as Pakistan’s default risk falls sharply

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

President Zardari calls Mohsin Naqvi to Karachi amid Sindh-Punjab tensions

Oil rises after OPEC+ hikes output less than expected

Arrest warrants issued for Omar Ayub, Waqas, Zartaj in Sangjani rally case

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords for cooperation in education, tourism, anti-corruption

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs5,400 per tola

Sidra Amin reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Pakistan’s OGDCL eyes consortium with Turkish Petroleum for Libya exploration

Pakistan seeks stronger economic ties with Malaysia through joint ventures: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories