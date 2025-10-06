BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
BOP 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.31%)
CNERGY 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.65%)
CPHL 97.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.87%)
DCL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
DGKC 253.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.05%)
FCCL 59.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.26%)
FFL 21.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.77%)
GCIL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
HUBC 223.83 Decreased By ▼ -13.02 (-5.5%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
MLCF 107.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
NBP 221.20 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.12%)
PAEL 58.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.72%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PPL 198.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.78%)
PREMA 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.34%)
PRL 38.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.91%)
PTC 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
SNGP 134.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.57%)
SSGC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TPLP 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.23%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
TRG 72.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.41%)
BR100 17,555 Decreased By -145.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 55,969 Decreased By -989 (-1.74%)
KSE100 167,752 Decreased By -1237.7 (-0.73%)
KSE30 51,787 Decreased By -474.4 (-0.91%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-06

Israel deports 29 more Gaza aid flotilla activists

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2025 05:55am

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel has deported a further 29 activists detained by the navy last week for taking part in a flotilla that sought to deliver aid to blockaded Gaza, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The flotilla, which set sail in late August, marked the latest attempt by activists to challenge the Israeli naval blockade of the territory where Israel has been waging an offensive since Hamas’ October 2023 attack. Israel says that the blockade is legal and has called the flotilla a provocation.

Israel has so far deported at least 170 of the more than 450 activists it detained. The government has faced accusations of mistreatment, including allegations that some activists were denied access to their lawyers - claims that the foreign ministry denies.

Israeli legal centre says some activists allege abuse

The foreign ministry on Sunday said that the legal rights of the activists were being “fully upheld” and that some had chosen not to sign deportation orders waiving their right to a 72-hour delay, which would have allowed them to be deported sooner.

Adalah, a legal center in Israel representing the activists, said some of those detained have alleged abuse and physical violence while in Israeli custody. Other accusations of mistreatment include being denied medical treatment and medication, and in one case, a Muslim woman was allegedly forced to remove her hijab and was offered a shirt as a replacement.

Asked about the allegations, an Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson accused Adalah of “repeating outright lies”.

“All the detainees’ legal rights were fully upheld, and they were all given access to water, food, and restrooms. They were not denied access to legal counsel, and of course, no physical force was used against them,” the spokesperson said.

Israeli officials repeatedly denounce Flotilla

The Greek foreign ministry said its ambassador had visited its 27 citizens who had been detained and that they were all in “good health”. The ministry said the Greek nationals were expected to be deported on Monday. The South African government also said a delegation had visited its detained citizens, who were reported to be in “good health and high spirits”.

Israeli officials have repeatedly denounced the flotilla as a stunt. As it sailed closer, Israel had offered to transfer to Gaza the aid the flotilla was carrying in coordination with a foreign government. Israel’s foreign ministry has said that a “small quantity” of aid had been carried by the flotilla.

Israel Israel Gaza war Gaza Sumud Flotilla Gaza aid flotilla activists

Comments

200 characters

Israel deports 29 more Gaza aid flotilla activists

PM Shehbaz welcomes Bloomberg’s report as Pakistan’s default risk falls sharply

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

President Zardari calls Mohsin Naqvi to Karachi amid Sindh-Punjab tensions

Oil rises after OPEC+ hikes output less than expected

Arrest warrants issued for Omar Ayub, Waqas, Zartaj in Sangjani rally case

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords for cooperation in education, tourism, anti-corruption

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs5,400 per tola

Sidra Amin reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Pakistan’s OGDCL eyes consortium with Turkish Petroleum for Libya exploration

Pakistan seeks stronger economic ties with Malaysia through joint ventures: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories