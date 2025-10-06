Sterling firms as traders digest PMIs

LONDON: The pound firmed slightly against a broadly weaker dollar on Friday, with traders digesting news that business activity growth was slowing while they awaited remarks from Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey.

They were also looking ahead to British finance minister Rachel Reeves’ budget due in eight weeks.

At 1040 GMT, the pound was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at USD1.3449, and 0.1 percent lower versus the euro at 87.25 pence.

A PMI survey published Friday showed British business activity grew at the slowest pace in five months in September as companies and consumers put big spending decisions on hold as they waited to see if they would be hit by tax rises in November’s budget.

It follows a Bank of England survey that on Thursday showed British businesses have the joint weakest hiring intentions since 2020 and expect the fastest consumer price inflation since early 2024.

Market players will be listening carefully when governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey delivers a keynote speech at a farewell symposium for Dutch central bank governor Klaas Knot later on Friday.

“If he does indeed touch on monetary policy, we think that he will side with the hawks and indicate to markets that persistent inflation pressures are likely to put pay to further cuts during the rest of the year,” said Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury.

Traders are betting on no change to interest rates at the BoE’s next meeting on November 6, and on a further two cuts next year.