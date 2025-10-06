BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
BOP 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.31%)
CNERGY 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.65%)
CPHL 97.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.87%)
DCL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
DGKC 253.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.05%)
FCCL 59.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.26%)
FFL 21.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.77%)
GCIL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
HUBC 223.83 Decreased By ▼ -13.02 (-5.5%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
MLCF 107.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
NBP 221.20 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.12%)
PAEL 58.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.72%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PPL 198.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.78%)
PREMA 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.34%)
PRL 38.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.91%)
PTC 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
SNGP 134.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.57%)
SSGC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TPLP 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.23%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
TRG 72.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.41%)
BR100 17,555 Decreased By -145.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 55,969 Decreased By -989 (-1.74%)
KSE100 167,752 Decreased By -1237.7 (-0.73%)
KSE30 51,787 Decreased By -474.4 (-0.91%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-06

Indian rupee caps rough week on a quiet note

Reuters Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 07:15am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee closed slightly weaker on Friday, steadying just above its all-time low, but sentiment remained skewed against the currency on the back of ongoing US-India trade frictions and portfolio outflows.

The currency remained under pressure even as the dollar was on course to notch its worst week since August against major peers as investors held firm to expectations of policy easing by the Federal Reserve, despite a government shutdown delaying key economic data releases.

The rupee closed at 88.7725 against the US dollar, down marginally on the week but within touching distance of its all-time low of 88.80 hit on Tuesday.

A fortnightly Reuters poll of forecasters released on Thursday showed that the rupee was the most-shorted currency among major Asian peers.

On the day, competing forces drove the rupee’s price action with traders pointing to sustained dollar demand from local importers alongside activity from state-run banks near Friday’s trough of 88.7825.

The rupee is biased towards further depreciation but there is limited appetite to initiate wagers against the currency in case the central bank steps in more strongly to defend these levels, a trader at a mid-sized private bank said.

Frequent interventions by the Reserve Bank of India helped the rupee avert steeper losses this week.

“We continue to forecast INR underperforming core G10 and Asian currencies, and see USD/INR rising above 89.00 over time,” analysts at MUFG said in a note.

Meanwhile, India’s benchmark equity indexes, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 closed slightly stronger on the day and notched a weekly gain of nearly 1 percent. Foreign investors net sold over USD2.5 billion of local stocks in September.

BSE Sensex USD Indian rupee INR Nifty 50 index

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee caps rough week on a quiet note

PM Shehbaz welcomes Bloomberg’s report as Pakistan’s default risk falls sharply

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

President Zardari calls Mohsin Naqvi to Karachi amid Sindh-Punjab tensions

Oil rises after OPEC+ hikes output less than expected

Arrest warrants issued for Omar Ayub, Waqas, Zartaj in Sangjani rally case

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords for cooperation in education, tourism, anti-corruption

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs5,400 per tola

Sidra Amin reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Pakistan’s OGDCL eyes consortium with Turkish Petroleum for Libya exploration

Pakistan seeks stronger economic ties with Malaysia through joint ventures: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories