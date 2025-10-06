Defence minister says India lost its reputation in 4-day conflict with Pakistan in May

LAHORE: Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that provocative statements from Indian civil-military leadership is actually a failed attempt to regain their reputation which they lost in the May war against Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif, taking to X, responded to the provocative statements of India’s top security establishment and said Inshahallah this time India will be buried in the wreckage of its planes.

The statements of the Indian military and political leadership are a failed attempt to restore their lost reputation, Khawaja Asif said.

“After such a decisive defeat with a score of 0-6, if they try again, the score will be better than before.

“The way public opinion in India turned against the government after the worst defeat against Pakistan in history and the way Modi and his team lost their credibility, the pressure is evident from their statements.”

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan is a state built in the name of Allah, “Our protectors are the soldiers of Allah. This time India will be buried in the debris of its planes, Allahu Akbar.”

Meanwhile, security sources say India’s threats are nothing but empty bluster; the armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country.