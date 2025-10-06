PTI assails govt over rare mineral export reports

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday severely criticised the federal government over reports of controversial agreements involving rare mineral exports and alleged strategic concessions, accusing it of bypassing constitutional procedures and stakeholders.

In a statement, PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram alleged that recent moves by the government resembled “imperial-style governance,” including the reported shipment of rare earth elements to a US company and purported plans to offer Pasni Port for American use, all without parliament’s approval or provincial consent.

“These secretive and one-sided agreements risk exacerbating political and regional instability,” he said, warning that the exclusion of Parliament and relevant provincial governments, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, from these decisions could have serious consequences.

PTI demanded transparency and a full public disclosure of the terms of any such deals, asserting that decisions affecting national resources must be subjected to parliamentary scrutiny and broader political consensus.

Referring to historical precedents, Akram drew parallels with the 17th-century decision by Mughal emperor Jahangir to grant the British trading rights at Surat, a move he claimed ultimately facilitated colonial expansion.

The party accused the current “hybrid regime” of reducing Parliament to a “rubber stamp” and maintained that while PTI supports agreements in the national interest, it would not accept what it described as “illegitimate” decisions made without a public mandate.

“How dare you do that!” thundered Akram. “Who do you think you are? No one, I repeat, no one, no matter how powerful, has the right to sell off the nation’s natural resources behind closed doors. To bypass the parliament is not just arrogant, it is a betrayal of the people.”

He also linked the government’s alleged actions to broader governance challenges, including inflation, political suppression, economic instability, and institutional dysfunction.

Commenting on recent tensions between coalition partners Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he termed their exchanges “political theatre” designed to deflect attention from national crises.

He claimed that both parties were engaged in “friendly fire” to maintain relevance, while lacking the intent or ability to meaningfully oppose each other.

PTI concluded by warning that, in its view, the country was moving towards instability under current policies, and urged a course correction to avoid further deterioration.

