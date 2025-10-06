APHC says India’s war rhetoric poses grave threat to peace

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly denounced the belligerent rhetoric emanating from Indian defence and military leadership, warning that such provocative statements are pushing the entire South Asian region toward instability.

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement in occupied Srinagar, said the war-mongering remarks by India’s defence minister and service chiefs clearly expose New Delhi’s dangerous military mindset and its obsession with the Hindutva-driven ideology of dominance and aggression. Instead of promoting dialogue and cooperation, the spokesman said, India’s generals are parroting the extremist narrative of the Modi regime, fanning the flames of hostility and undermining every effort aimed at regional peace.

The APHC spokesman said these provocations are part of the Modi government’s diversionary tactics to deflect attention from its internal failures and uprising in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman urged the international community to take serious notice of India’s reckless conduct, stressing that durable peace in South Asia hinges on the just settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He said New Delhi must be held accountable for its defiance of international law and its repeated attempts to endanger regional and global peace.

The APHC expressed serious concern over the continued arrest and harassment of Kashmiris of all ages and genders by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman said the BJP regime and its forces have intensified their campaign of harassment, arbitrary arrests, torture, property confiscations, and dismissal of government employees since August 5, 2019. Even academics, journalists, and human rights and social activists have not been spared. The APHC lamented that Indian forces and dreaded agencies such as the SIA and NIA have turned Kashmir into a living hell for its residents under the guise of so-called cordon-and-search operations and raids.

The statement urged India to abandon its intransigence on Kashmir, end its iron-fist approach, and open a new chapter by initiating a sincere and result-oriented dialogue with the Kashmiris and Pakistan to resolve the long-pending dispute once and for all.