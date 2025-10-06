BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
BOP 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.31%)
CNERGY 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.65%)
CPHL 97.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.87%)
DCL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
DGKC 253.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.05%)
FCCL 59.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.26%)
FFL 21.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.77%)
GCIL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
HUBC 223.83 Decreased By ▼ -13.02 (-5.5%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
MLCF 107.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
NBP 221.20 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.12%)
PAEL 58.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.72%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PPL 198.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.78%)
PREMA 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.34%)
PRL 38.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.91%)
PTC 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
SNGP 134.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.57%)
SSGC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TPLP 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.23%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
TRG 72.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.41%)
BR100 17,555 Decreased By -145.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 55,969 Decreased By -989 (-1.74%)
KSE100 167,752 Decreased By -1237.7 (-0.73%)
KSE30 51,787 Decreased By -474.4 (-0.91%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-06

Sialkot set to defend title as Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins

Muhammad Saleem Published 06 Oct, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: The 68th edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will begin on Monday (today) in four cities and across five venues as 10 regional teams including defending champions Sialkot look to fight out for the red-ball glory in Pakistan.

Sialkot squeezed past Peshawar in a tense one-wicket win to bag the title in the previous edition led by Amad Butt at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

The two teams will again come face to face in the opening round at the Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar as four other matches will also begin in Abbottabad, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The PCB has announced a winner’s prize of PKR 7.5 million, while the runners up will collect PKR 4 million. In a first, player of the match in each league match will also get PKR 25,000.

Player of the final will be awarded PKR 100k, while best bowler, batter, wicket-keeper and player of the tournament will be awarded PKR 250k each.

Among the 10 participating teams, FATA, Faisalabad, Karachi Blues and Multan have qualified from the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, while Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Sialkot, Lahore Whites and Islamabad were among the top performing teams in the last edition.

In the 46-match tournament a number of fixtures including the final are also set to be live-streamed on the PCB YouTube Channel in order to bring the fans closer to the action unfolding in domestic cricket.

In the opening round, the fixture at the Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar and Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad will be live-streamed on the PCB YouTube Channel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

sialkot UBL Sports Complex Quaid e Azam Trophy

Comments

200 characters

Sialkot set to defend title as Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins

PM Shehbaz welcomes Bloomberg’s report as Pakistan’s default risk falls sharply

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

President Zardari calls Mohsin Naqvi to Karachi amid Sindh-Punjab tensions

Oil rises after OPEC+ hikes output less than expected

Arrest warrants issued for Omar Ayub, Waqas, Zartaj in Sangjani rally case

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords for cooperation in education, tourism, anti-corruption

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs5,400 per tola

Sidra Amin reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Pakistan’s OGDCL eyes consortium with Turkish Petroleum for Libya exploration

Pakistan seeks stronger economic ties with Malaysia through joint ventures: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories