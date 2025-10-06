BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
CM reviews commissioners’ and DCs’ performance based on KPIs

Published 06 Oct, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday chaired a three-hour long video link meeting of commissioners and deputy commissioners to review their key performance indicators (KPIs), including progress on the electrobus project, flood survey, and other public welfare initiatives.

The CM said that maintenance, discipline, and passenger facilities of electric buses in all districts had been included in the KPIs of respective deputy commissioners. She directed the establishment of dedicated bus stands for electrobuses at every stop to ensure smooth operation. She further instructed that transparent and expeditious flood survey in affected areas be ensured, with authentic data collection and strict monitoring by the district administrations.

CM Maryam Nawaz also directed the cultivation of wheat on all available government agricultural lands and instructed the Agriculture Department to provide high-quality wheat seeds. Expressing concern over incidents of stray dog bites, she said such negligence was unacceptable and directed strict preventive measures. She also ordered the installation of zebra crossings and speed-reduction boards near public and private schools to ensure student safety.

