BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
BOP 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.31%)
CNERGY 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.65%)
CPHL 97.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.87%)
DCL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
DGKC 253.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.05%)
FCCL 59.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.26%)
FFL 21.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.77%)
GCIL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
HUBC 223.83 Decreased By ▼ -13.02 (-5.5%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
MLCF 107.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
NBP 221.20 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.12%)
PAEL 58.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.72%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PPL 198.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.78%)
PREMA 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.34%)
PRL 38.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.91%)
PTC 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
SNGP 134.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.57%)
SSGC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TPLP 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.23%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
TRG 72.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.41%)
BR100 17,555 Decreased By -145.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 55,969 Decreased By -989 (-1.74%)
KSE100 167,752 Decreased By -1237.7 (-0.73%)
KSE30 51,787 Decreased By -474.4 (-0.91%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-06

Russian strikes kill five in Ukraine, cause power outages

AFP Published 06 Oct, 2025 05:55am

KYIV: Russian strikes Sunday on Ukraine killed five people and badly damaged energy infrastructure, temporarily severing power supplies to tens of thousands and prompting neighbouring Poland put ground defence on high alert.

Russia has stepped up strikes on energy networks, increasing fears Moscow would resume its widespread campaign of attacks on power facilities, which have plunged millions into darkness in past winters.

Russian forces fired 496 drones and 53 missiles at Ukraine, the majority of which were shot down, according to the Ukrainian air force.

“Sadly, five people were killed. My sincere condolences to everyone who lost loved ones to this terror,” Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Strikes killed four people near Lviv, which lies in western Ukraine and is hundreds of kilometers from the front line, and has been largely spared the attacks that have hit cities further east.

“Near Lviv, an entire family of four was killed in their home, including a teenage girl,” Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said.

Emergency services released photos showing firefighters battling flames in a destroyed building, and helping elderly residents to safety.

Attacks also killed one person in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia and wounded people near the eastern front, local authorities said.

“Russians once again targeted our infrastructure — everything that ensures normal life for our people,” Zelensky said.

The strikes cut power to over 110,000 subscribers across several regions, Ukraine’s emergency services said, with the hardest hit being Zaporizhzhia.

Overnight, more than 73,000 people in Zaporizhzhia were left without electricity, regional head Ivan Fedorov said, though power had been partially restored by the afternoon.

Ukraine’s state-run gas company Naftogaz network also reported damage to its network.

Volodymyr Zelensky Russian forces RUssia Ukraine war Russian strikes

Comments

200 characters

Russian strikes kill five in Ukraine, cause power outages

PM Shehbaz welcomes Bloomberg’s report as Pakistan’s default risk falls sharply

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

President Zardari calls Mohsin Naqvi to Karachi amid Sindh-Punjab tensions

Oil rises after OPEC+ hikes output less than expected

Arrest warrants issued for Omar Ayub, Waqas, Zartaj in Sangjani rally case

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords for cooperation in education, tourism, anti-corruption

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs5,400 per tola

Sidra Amin reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Pakistan’s OGDCL eyes consortium with Turkish Petroleum for Libya exploration

Pakistan seeks stronger economic ties with Malaysia through joint ventures: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories