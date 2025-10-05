BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast

Reuters Published October 5, 2025

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, reported record third-quarter revenue on strong demand for artificial intelligence products, though it missed the market forecast and offered caution about exchange rates.

Revenue for Nvidia’s biggest server maker and Apple’s top iPhone assembler jumped 11% from the same quarter last year to T$2.057 trillion ($67.71 billion), Foxconn said in a statement on Sunday.

While that was below the T$2.134 trillion LSEG SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate, Foxconn said the result was better than expected.

On a U.S. dollar basis, Foxconn said third quarter revenue rose 16.1% on year. The Taiwan dollar has strengthened some 8% so far this year against the greenback.

Strong AI demand led to robust revenue growth for its cloud and networking products division. Smart consumer electronics, which includes iPhones, posted a slight revenue decline, affected by exchange rates, the company said.

September revenue rose 14.2% on year to T$837.1 billion, a record for that month.

Operations are expected to “maintain sequential quarterly growth as AI server shipments continue to ramp up in the fourth quarter” and due to the traditional peak season ahead of year-end holidays in major Western markets, the company said.

“However, the impact of the global political and economic situation and exchange rate fluctuations will need continued close monitoring,” it added, without elaborating.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, does not provide numerical forecasts. It will report third quarter earnings on November 12.

Foxconn’s shares have risen 23% this year, outperforming the 16% rise for the Taiwan market.

The stock closed up 0.44% on Friday ahead of the revenue data release, compared with a 1.45% gain for the benchmark index.

Foxconn Apple TV+ Apple Watch hypertension feature Nvidia's

Comments

200 characters

Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast

IMF mission apprised of flood losses

PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

Research unveiled: SSGCL, SNGPL control infrastructure, limit LNG market access: CCP

10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

PM cautiously optimistic

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36, search for bodies continues

Read more stories