Italy’s Eni resumes drilling in offshore area northwest of Libya after five year hiatus

TRIPOLI: The North African branch of Italian energy company Eni has resumed its exploration drilling in an offshore area northwest of Libya after a five-year hiatus, the Libyan state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday.

In 2024, Eni and British oil giant BP have resumed exploration in Libya after onshore drilling was halted in 2014, the year when the North African country’s civil war erupted and divided the country between two administrations.

Eni resumed operations in a well where drilling operations were halted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NOC said.