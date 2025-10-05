Marsh leads by example as Australia win T20 series v New Zealand

Captain Mitchell Marsh produced a blistering unbeaten 103 off 52 balls to secure Australia’s series-clinching three-wicket victory in the third and final T20 International against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

The 33-year-old struck seven sixes in his maiden hundred in T20 Internationals as Australia overcame a top-order wobble and chased down a 157-run target with two overs to spare to complete a 2-0 series victory.

Australia, who won the opener by six wickets, were assured of retaining the Chappell-Hadlee trophy after the second match was washed out.

Put into bat, New Zealand posted a middling 156-9, overcoming a jittery start after Josh Hazlewood removed Devon Conway and Tim Robinson inside five overs.

Opener Tim Seifert (48) tops-cored for New Zealand, while skipper Michael Bracewell (26) and Jimmy Neesham (25) chipped in with cameos to take New Zealand past the 150-mark.

Sean Abbott (3-25) was pick of the Australian bowlers, and Xavier Bartlett claimed two wickets.

New Zealand’s bowlers fought tooth and nail with Neesham (4-26) wrecking Australia’s top order to inject new drama into the match.

Five of Australia top six batters fell for single digit scores but player-of-the-match Marsh needed only 50 balls to bring up his hundred.

“It was a little bit of pressure in the end but it’s obviously great to win an away series in New Zealand,” said Marsh, who was also adjudged player-of-tournament.

“I actually loved our intent with the bat and that’s how we are playing at the moment. It was nice to get home in the end.”