BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Marsh leads by example as Australia win T20 series v New Zealand

Reuters Published October 5, 2025
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Captain Mitchell Marsh produced a blistering unbeaten 103 off 52 balls to secure Australia’s series-clinching three-wicket victory in the third and final T20 International against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

The 33-year-old struck seven sixes in his maiden hundred in T20 Internationals as Australia overcame a top-order wobble and chased down a 157-run target with two overs to spare to complete a 2-0 series victory.

Australia, who won the opener by six wickets, were assured of retaining the Chappell-Hadlee trophy after the second match was washed out.

Australia win toss, bowl in first New Zealand T20

Put into bat, New Zealand posted a middling 156-9, overcoming a jittery start after Josh Hazlewood removed Devon Conway and Tim Robinson inside five overs.

Opener Tim Seifert (48) tops-cored for New Zealand, while skipper Michael Bracewell (26) and Jimmy Neesham (25) chipped in with cameos to take New Zealand past the 150-mark.

Sean Abbott (3-25) was pick of the Australian bowlers, and Xavier Bartlett claimed two wickets.

New Zealand’s bowlers fought tooth and nail with Neesham (4-26) wrecking Australia’s top order to inject new drama into the match.

Five of Australia top six batters fell for single digit scores but player-of-the-match Marsh needed only 50 balls to bring up his hundred.

“It was a little bit of pressure in the end but it’s obviously great to win an away series in New Zealand,” said Marsh, who was also adjudged player-of-tournament.

“I actually loved our intent with the bat and that’s how we are playing at the moment. It was nice to get home in the end.”

Josh Hazlewood Mitchell Marsh Mount Maunganui T20 series v New Zealand Australia win T20 series v New Zealand

Comments

200 characters

Marsh leads by example as Australia win T20 series v New Zealand

IMF mission apprised of flood losses

PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

Research unveiled: SSGCL, SNGPL control infrastructure, limit LNG market access: CCP

10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

PM cautiously optimistic

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36, search for bodies continues

Read more stories