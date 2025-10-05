BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
West Indies captain Chase rues poor finances and infrastructure

Reuters Published October 5, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The long batting struggle of West Indies is largely due to poor finances and below-par infrastructure in the Caribbean, Test captain Roston Chase said after their defeat by India in the series opener in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

India triumphed inside three days and will be favourites to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Delhi starting on Friday against a West Indies side, who were blanked 3-0 at home by Australia in July.

West Indies batted a combined 89.2 overs in Ahmedabad, looking vulnerable against both pace and spin. Chase attributed it to the nature of the tracks back home.

“The pitches in the Caribbean are not really batsman-friendly. So guys don’t really bat for long periods and score those big scores,” the all-rounder said.

“And the outfields in the Caribbean are really slow. When you hit the ball in the gaps, you probably end up struggling to get two. Those are just some of the problems that we are faced with in the Caribbean.”

West Indies, who were bundled out for 27 in the third Test against Australia, now have crossed 250 only once in their last 15 Test innings.

“We’ve not been able to at least bat 80 overs, bat a day or even get at least 250 or 300 runs on the board,” Chase said.

“Anytime you win a toss in a Test match and bat and you don’t bat out the first day, you’re always going to be in trouble.”

