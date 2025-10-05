10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has integrated 10,562 big retailers into the Point of Sales (POS) system up to September 2025 to document transactions of Tier-I retailers, especially hotels/restaurants.

According to the list of retailers compiled by the FBR till end September 2025, a total of 10,562 Tier-I retailers were registered with the POS system.

A total of 786 restaurants were registered with the POS system and 506 leather and textile retailers were registered with the FBR till September 2025.

According to the latest data of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the number of textile leather retailers now stood at 498.

