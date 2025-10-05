PM cautiously optimistic

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed cautious optimism over the prospect of a ceasefire in Gaza, stating that the region was now “closer to a ceasefire than we have been since this genocide was launched on the Palestinian people.”

In a statement posted on X, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. “Pakistan has always stood by the Palestinian people and shall always do so,” he wrote.

PM Sharif also extended his gratitude to US President Donald Trump and the leaderships of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, Jordan, Egypt, and Indonesia.

PM welcomes Trump’s ‘Gaza plan’

These nations, he added, had held meetings with President Trump on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to discuss a possible resolution to the protracted conflict.

He welcomed a recent statement by Hamas that has opened what he described as a “window for a ceasefire and ensuring peace” - a development he urged the international community not to let slip away.

“Insha-Allah, Pakistan will continue to work with all its partners and brotherly nations for everlasting peace in Palestine,” he concluded.

The prime minister’s remarks come amid growing international pressure to end hostilities and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where months of violence have led to widespread destruction and civilian casualties.

