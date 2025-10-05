Dar telephones KSA, Egypt FMs

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held separate telephone conversations with Saudi and Egyptian Foreign Ministers to discuss regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza following Hamas’ response to President Trump’s peace proposals.

Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt agreed to remain engaged and aligned in their efforts to help achieve a just and lasting peace in Gaza.

During telephone talks with Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, they reviewed ongoing diplomatic efforts, including engagements and consultations among the eight Arab-Islamic countries and the United States in New York, aimed at achieving an immediate and durable ceasefire, ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance, and to secure lasting peace in Gaza.

Ishaq Dar appreciated the Saudi Foreign Minister’s continued engagement and constructive role in these efforts. “They also discussed recent developments, including Hamas’ response to the proposal of US President Donald Trump. Both Ministers reaffirmed their firm commitment to the Palestinian cause and agreed to remain closely engaged with Arab and Islamic partners, as well as the international community, to advance a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution,” the statement issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Saturday.

FM Dar also spoke with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Dr Badr Abdelatty.

The two Ministers exchanged views on key matters of bilateral relations and regional developments, particularly the grave situation in Gaza.

They discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts, including consultations held among Arab and Islamic countries in New York, aimed at securing an immediate and durable ceasefire, ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance, and advancing collective initiatives to achieve lasting peace in Gaza.

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for these efforts and noted Pakistan’s welcoming of recent developments, including Hamas’ response to the proposed peace plan, which offer hope for an end to the bloodshed.

The DPM also extended an invitation to the Egyptian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan in the near future, which he graciously accepted.

