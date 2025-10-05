BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
Print 2025-10-05

Gaza-bound flotilla: Israel confirms 137 more activists deported to Turkey

AFP Published October 5, 2025
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel said on Saturday that it had deported 137 more activists who were detained while taking part in an aid flotilla bound for Gaza.

The Israeli foreign ministry said those deported were citizens of the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Jordan and several other countries.

The ministry said in a post on X that “137 more provocateurs of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla were deported today to Turkey”. “Israel seeks to expedite the deportation of all provocateurs,” it added.

On Friday, Israel deported four Italian activists, the first of hundreds detained from the flotilla.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail last month, ferrying politicians and activists including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg towards Gaza, where the United Nations says famine is taking hold.

