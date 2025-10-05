BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
Speeding truck crashes into houses: Nine including women, children killed in Shikarpur

APP Published October 5, 2025

ISLAMABAD: At least nine people, including women and children were killed and seven others seriously injured when a speeding truck crashed into their houses early Saturday morning.

According to a private news channel, rescue officials 1122 informed that the tragic incident occurred at Kundan Chowrangi, within the jurisdiction of New Faujdari Police Station in Shikarpur where truck driver lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed, causing it to crash into several mud houses belonging to the Bhel tribe.

The victims, who were asleep at the time, included a woman and four children among the nine people killed, rescue sources further added.

Following the incident, Rescue 1122 teams quickly arrived at the scene and transported the injured and the deceased to the hospital.

