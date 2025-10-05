BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
Rival rallies in Madagascar after deadly Gen Z protests

AFP Published October 5, 2025
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ANTANANARIVO: Supporters and opponents of Madagascar’s cornered government faced off at a distance in the capital Antananarivo on Saturday, after days of deadly youth-led protests that the president has called an attempted coup.

The protests, inspired by similar drives in Bangladesh, Nepal and Indonesia, and led by an online youth movement known as Gen Z Mada, have tapped into widespread frustration over poor governance, with demonstrators calling for President Andry Rajoelina to step down.

At least 22 people have been killed and hundreds injured, according to the United Nations, a toll the government has dismissed as based on rumours or misinformation.

The anti-government protesters attempted to converge in the centre of Antananarivo but were prevented by a heavy police presence.

Officers erected roadblocks, including in the Ambondrona neighbourhood.

“It’s the shortest route to Ambohijatovo,” said 18-year-old student Ilan Randrianarison, referring to their planned meeting point, nicknamed “Democracy Square”. “Given the massacres, the protesters are getting angrier and angrier.

We’re here for our comrades,” he said, wearing a straw hat that has become a symbol of defiance.

