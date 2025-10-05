BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
PIA to resume UK operations by 25th

Recorder Report Published October 5, 2025

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has officially announced the resumption of its UK operations, scheduled for October 25, 2025.

According to the national flag carrier, the airline will commence its British operations on October 25, initially launching flights between Islamabad and Manchester. In the first phase, PIA will operate two weekly flights on this route, scheduled for Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The outbound flight from Islamabad will depart at 12:00 PM local time and arrive in Manchester at 5:00 PM. The return flight from Manchester will depart at 7:00 PM and arrive in Islamabad at 7:00 AM the following day.

“Our compatriots will now reach their destination in just 8 hours instead of the previous 15-hour journey,” the PIA said, highlighting the convenience of direct connectivity.

The airline has announced plans to gradually increase the frequency of Manchester flights, with London services set to be added in the second phase of operations.

Expressing enthusiasm about the restart, the PIA said, “After a gap of five years, PIA is very excited to resume this route, aiming to provide passengers with extremely comfortable travel facilities equipped with all amenities.”

The resumption of UK operations represents a crucial step for PIA in rebuilding its international network and reconnecting the Pakistani diaspora in Britain with their homeland through direct flight services.

