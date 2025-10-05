BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
8 routes approved for Layyah e-bus service

APP Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 06:36am

MUZAFFARGARH: The Layyah district administration has approved eight routes for the launch of green electric buses under the Punjab government’s eco-friendly transport initiative.

A summary of the plan has been forwarded to the relevant authorities for final approval; said the spokesperson Saturday.

The approved network aims to provide modern and environment-friendly transport facilities to the people of Layyah. The General Bus Stand has been designated as the central station for all routes.

Under the plan, three buses will operate from Layyah to Paharpur via Kot Sultan, while one bus will connect Layyah to Dhori Adda via Luddan. Two buses will run between the General Bus Stand and Pir Jagi via Luddan, and three buses will ply between Layyah and tehsil Choubara via Chowk Azam.

Similarly, two buses are planned from the General Bus Stand to Fatehpur via Karor Lal Esan, one bus from Layyah to Qaziabad via Chak 120 and Tail Indus, two from Layyah to 82 Morr via Karor Lal Esan, and one from Layyah to Laskaniwala via Kotla Haji Shah.

