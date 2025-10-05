Non-Muslim citizens: Lahore Police providing legal services through Meesaq Centres

LAHORE: Lahore Police continues to actively provide legal and policing services to non-Muslim citizens through its Meesaq Centres.

A total of 13,851 members of religious minority communities have received various legal services at Meesaq Centres so far this year.

According to details, 3,494 character certificates have been issued to non-Muslim citizens, while 391 individuals from other districts have also obtained similar documentation from these centres.

In addition, Meesaq Centres have processed 7,943 general police verifications and conducted police verifications for 1,221 individuals from outside Lahore.

The centres have also registered 236 missing persons reports, 331 criminal reports and 158 reports related to underprivileged individuals. Furthermore, 77 applicants were provided with copies of FIRs.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that the Meesaq Centres are aimed at delivering essential police services to religious minorities close to their homes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025