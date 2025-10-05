BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
SALU, iCreativez Technologies partner to provide IT training, jobs

Recorder Report Published October 5, 2025

HYDERABAD: In a significant move to bridge the gap between academia and industry, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, has entered into a strategic two-year partnership with Karachi-based iCreativez Technologies.

The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to provide direct IT training and employment opportunities to students, creating a seamless pathway from the classroom to a professional career.

The agreement, effective from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2027, will see the establishment of a dedicated iCreativez Technologies office within the SALU campus, transforming the university into a vibrant hub for practical learning and corporate exposure. The core mission of the collaboration is to equip students with industry-relevant skills.

The Vice Chancellor of SALU, Meritorious Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, outlined the key objectives of the MoU. He confirmed that iCreativez will hire 35 to 50 university students per year to provide them with IT training and employment opportunities. “It will ensure students receive salaries,” Dr. Khushk said, detailing that the internship would begin unpaid in the first month, and then, based on outstanding performance, be converted into a paid position.

He further highlighted that the program will offer students exposure to international clients and projects and issue experience letters upon the completion of their tenure. Emphasizing meritocracy, the Dr Yousuf Khushk advised, “No compromise on merit, you can select any student who is talented. All students are ours.”

Under the agreement, the university will provide office space. In return, iCreativez will provide all office equipment, IT infrastructure, and salaries for the hired students.

Elaborating on the initiative, the Founder & CEO, iCreativez Technologies, Mahboob Ali Shar, emphasized that the company will train students through unpaid and paid internships, focusing on creating a pipeline of skilled talent. “This is a win-win situation for the university, iCreativez, and the students,” he added.

Explaining the university’s role, Focal Person for the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), Professor Dr Samina Rajpar, She confirmed that students of the SALU various disciplines with relevant skills can avail of this opportunity, especially in light of the HEC’s policy making internships necessary.

