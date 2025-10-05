BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
Oct 06, 2025
World Print 2025-10-05

50 years of diplomatic ties: Xi, BD president exchange greetings

APP Published October 5, 2025
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Saturday exchanged congratulatory messages on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his message, Xi said China and Bangladesh are traditional friends and close neighbors, with a long history of friendly exchanges.

Over the half century since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have developed relations on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, regardless of how international and regional situations evolve, Xi said.

Both sides have thus set a fine example of mutual respect, equal treatment and win-win cooperation between countries, he added.

In recent years, China and Bangladesh have seen their political mutual trust continuously consolidated, high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and practical collaboration in various areas steadily expanded, and their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership further deepened, Xi said.

Xi stressed the great importance he has attached to growing China-Bangladesh relations and said he stands ready to work with President Shahabuddin to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

