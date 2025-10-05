PM meets Nawaz Sharif, apprises him about foreign visits

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Jati Umra on Saturday and met the former Prime Minister and President of PML-N Nawaz Sharif on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed the PML-N President about his recent foreign visits.

He also gave a detailed briefing to Nawaz Sharif on the recent situation in Azad Kashmir and the successful negotiations.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also expressed satisfaction over positive developments for ceasefire in Gaza.

In a social media post on X, the PM said Pakistan has always stood by the Palestinian people and shall always do so. He also expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump as well as to leadership of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkiye, Jordan, Egypt and Indonesia who met with the US President Trump on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session in New York for the resolution of the Palestinian issue.

Shehbaz Sharif said statement issued by Hamas creates a window for a ceasefire and ensuring peace that we must not allow to close again. He said Pakistan will continue to work with all its partners and brotherly nations for everlasting peace in Palestine.

It may be added that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a telephonic conversation with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman,

categorically said that Pakistan neither recognize the Israeli state nor maintain diplomatic ties with it.

During the talk, both discussed the situation in the Middle East, with a particular focus on the urgent need for a ceasefire in Palestine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025