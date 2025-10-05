BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-05

PM meets Nawaz Sharif, apprises him about foreign visits

Recorder Report Published October 5, 2025

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Jati Umra on Saturday and met the former Prime Minister and President of PML-N Nawaz Sharif on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed the PML-N President about his recent foreign visits.

He also gave a detailed briefing to Nawaz Sharif on the recent situation in Azad Kashmir and the successful negotiations.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also expressed satisfaction over positive developments for ceasefire in Gaza.

In a social media post on X, the PM said Pakistan has always stood by the Palestinian people and shall always do so. He also expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump as well as to leadership of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkiye, Jordan, Egypt and Indonesia who met with the US President Trump on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session in New York for the resolution of the Palestinian issue.

Shehbaz Sharif said statement issued by Hamas creates a window for a ceasefire and ensuring peace that we must not allow to close again. He said Pakistan will continue to work with all its partners and brotherly nations for everlasting peace in Palestine.

It may be added that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a telephonic conversation with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman,

categorically said that Pakistan neither recognize the Israeli state nor maintain diplomatic ties with it.

During the talk, both discussed the situation in the Middle East, with a particular focus on the urgent need for a ceasefire in Palestine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Nawaz Sharif PMLN PM Shehbaz Sharif foreign visits

Comments

200 characters

PM meets Nawaz Sharif, apprises him about foreign visits

IMF mission apprised of flood losses

PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

Research unveiled: SSGCL, SNGPL control infrastructure, limit LNG market access: CCP

10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

PM cautiously optimistic

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36, search for bodies continues

Read more stories