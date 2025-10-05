CM appreciates security forces

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed gratitude over successful operation of security forces against Fitna-ul-Hindustan in Khuzdar.

She paid rich tribute to the security forces for killing more than 14 terrorists of Fitna-ul-Hindustan and injuring more than 20 others.

The CM said, “Entire nation is determined to eliminate every perpetrator of Fitna-ul-Hindustan.” People of Zehri area of Khuzdar appreciated the successful operation of the security forces.

