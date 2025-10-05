BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
Crime in ICT on the rise

Fazal Sher Published October 5, 2025

ISLAMABAD: At least 54 incidents of crime, including carjacking, robberies, and mobile phone, cash snatching at gunpoint, and murder were reported from various localities of different police stations of Islamabad during the last week.

The data collected from the police revealed that 54 incidents of crime included 33 carjacking cases, 10 incidents of street crimes [mobile phone and cash snatching cases], 10 cases of robberies, and a murder case. Overall, 30 motorbikes and three cars were also stolen.

The data says that during the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the jurisdiction of Aabpara, Nilor, Shalimar, Industrial area, and Khanna police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole four motorbikes and one car from the limits of Aabpara police station; one motorbike and three cases of robberies reported Shalimar police station; another two cases of auto theft and one case each of robbery and street crime occurred in the jurisdiction of Industrial area police station; two cases of each of motorbikes theft and street crimes reported to Khanna police station; three cases of robberies reported to Lohi Bheer police station, as well as a case of murder, two cases of motorbikes theft and one case of robbery occurred in the limits of Shehzad Town police station.

During the last week, carjackers stole three motorbikes from the limits of Margalla police station, and one case of street crime and two cases of auto theft were reported to Karachi Company police station.

