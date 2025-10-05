BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-05

Suicide bombing in Quetta

Published October 5, 2025

EDITORIAL: Once again, grim news has emerged from Baluchistan. At least ten people, including four security personnel, were martyred on Tuesday, and more than 30 others sustained injuries in a suicide car bombing near the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Quetta. The blast was reportedly followed by an attempted breach of the heavily guarded facility by four assailants disguised in FC uniforms.

Alert security personnel foiled the infiltration attempt and neutralised the attackers. The incident is a chilling reminder that Baluchistan remains a battlefield – not just of violent conflict, but also of contested narratives, governance failures, and deep-seated grievances. According to initial reports, the suicide bomber targeted a key paramilitary installation, and amidst the ensuing chaos, a second group of militants tried to force their way in.

Although no group claimed responsibility for the assault, statements from top government leaders have done little to bring clarity. Instead, they reflect confusion. President Asif Ali Zardari was quick to condemn the attack, calling it the work of “Fitna-al-Khawarij,” a term now frequently used by state institutions to refer to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), implying that the attack was carried out by misguided extremists operating on India’s agenda.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post via the federal government’s official X handle, lauded security forces for eliminating the “terrorists of Fitna-al-Hindustan” – a phrase used for India-backed Baloch insurgents. This contradictory attribution, to both the TTP and Baloch insurgent groups, raises more questions than answers any. In fact, it reveals the political compulsions at play rather than accurately identifying the security threat.

Instead of basing conclusions on verified intelligence, the country’s top leadership continues to rely on ritualistic blame games. This not only confuses the public and international observers, but also undermines the credibility of Pakistan’s counterterrorism narrative. Security matters demand consistency, responsibility, and coherence – not politically expedient statements.

Balochistan has long suffered under the weight of kinetic operations, enforced disappearances, systemic economic marginalisation, and – more recently – a surge in sectarian violence. The use of force has only deepened public resentment and increased alienation between the province and the federation. For things to change, the state must go beyond routine condemnations. Terrorism must be tackled with firmness – but also with wisdom.

The leadership in Islamabad needs to accept that no lasting peace can be achieved through force alone. Rhetorical pronouncements, such as Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti’s assertion that “we remain committed to making Baluchistan peaceful and secure,” ring hollow in the absence of genuine engagement with the political and economic grievances of the Baloch people. The path forward lies in addressing the injustices that insurgents exploit. It is about time the state listened to the true representatives of the Baloch people – those willing and able to help resolve the situation, not exacerbate it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Frontier Corps suicide bombing Baluchistan

Comments

200 characters

Suicide bombing in Quetta

IMF mission apprised of flood losses

PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

Research unveiled: SSGCL, SNGPL control infrastructure, limit LNG market access: CCP

10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

PM cautiously optimistic

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36, search for bodies continues

Read more stories