Oct 05, 2025

‘Trump requests Asia & Europe to train US workforce’

Qamar Bashir Published 05 Oct, 2025 05:32am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and yesterday.

In the end, Trump’s message is both sobering and revealing. America, once the global teacher, now seeks to become the student again. The post was not simply a call for investment but an acknowledgment that the world has changed, that others now hold the expertise once uniquely American.

Whether this realization sparks a genuine revival remains uncertain. But one truth is clear: without rebuilding its foundations in research, education, and industry, the United States will remain dependent on those who once depended on it.

The story has come full circle, and whether America can reclaim its role at the top of the global industrial order will depend not just on foreign trainers but on its own will to reform, rebuild, and innovate.—Concluded

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

Donald Trump US workforce

