Lesco recovers Rs267m from defaulters

Recorder Report Published October 5, 2025

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has accelerated it’s recovery drive and recovered an outstanding amount of over Rs 267 million from the defaulters.

According to Lesco officials, during the month of September, 2025 of total Rs 267.83 million recovery, Rs 183.89 million were recovered from privately-run connections while the rest from others defaulting consumers.

According to Lesco, Kasur circle took the lead by recovering Rs113.89 million from as many as 4,091 defaulters. Similarly, central circle also performed well and ranked second with Rs 72.44 million from 1,564 defaulters, while eastern circle stood third with a recovered amount of Rs 35.68 million from 421 defaulters.

Moreover, during the recovery campaign, Sheikhupura circle recovered 17.87 million, Northern circle 5.18 million, Okara circle Rs 9.86 million, Nankana circle Rs 7.83 million while South circle made a recovery of Rs 5.08 million from the defaulters in the month under review.

Chief Executive Officer Lesco Ramzan Butt has directed the recovery teams to continue action against defaulters without any discrimination.

power sector Lesco Lesco defaulters Ramzan Butt

