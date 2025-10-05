Prices of almost all essential food items increase

ISLAMABAD: The hike in diesel and petrol prices by Rs4 per litre resulted in an increase in the prices of all essential food items apart from flour, which went down due to strict monitoring of the Punjab government, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder.

According to the survey, the price of chicken increased Rs360 to Rs335 per kg in the previous week.

Chicken prices went up from Rs13000 per 40kg to 13750 in the wholesale market, and chicken meat is being sold in the range of Rs600-650 against 600-650 in the previous week.

However number of consumers in Islamabad’s posh sectors complained that the majority of meat shop owners sell chicken in the range of Rs380-390 and their meat at Rs750-800 per kg because of weak monitoring of the district administration.

However, the retailers cite an increase in transportation costs as the main reason for this spike.

The tomatoes are still scarce and available at exorbitantly high prices in Islamabad. The district rate of tomatoes is Rs148 per kg, but even in Sabzi Mandi, it is available in the range of Rs280-300 per kg.

Consumers are compelled to buy Irani tomatoes, which are not good in taste, but even these tasteless tomatoes cost around Rs280 per kg. Tomatoes from Swat are available at the rate of Rs300-320 per kg in Sabzi Mandi, whereas in the retail market, it cost around Rs380 per kg and Irani tomatoes Rs320 per kg.

Onions and potatoes are also short in supply, and their prices have increased substantially. The district administration rate of onions and potatoes is Rs72 per kg each. But the vendors in Sabzi Mandi are selling onions at Rs100 and potatoes at Rs95 per kg.

The retail price of onions and potatoes is fixed at Rs79 per kg, but in different sectors of Islamabad, onions cost around Rs120-130 and potatoes Rs110-120 per kg to the buyers.

According to suppliers and shopkeepers, the government is still unaware of the situation on the ground and despite a huge shortage it is not allowing vegetable trucks from Afghanistan to enter Pakistan. They alleged that the border security forces, in the name of security concerns, are demanding huge bribes from the suppliers, which they are unable to pay.

“In the past, whenever the shortage of vegetables and fruits occurred, the government used to allow imports from India and Afghanistan without any delay, but now the situation is very different, and the government has very limited options. If the Government imports these vegetables from other countries, their prices may go further up for the consumers and the government may unnecessarily lose a lot of foreign exchange,” one of the major suppliers of vegetables told this scribe in Sabzi Mandi.

Ginger price is stable at Rs1,500/1,600 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs450-500 per kg, garlic prices witnessed a mixed trend as local garlic is available at Rs800 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs220-250 per kg, Quetta garlic price went up from Rs1,000 to Rs1,200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs280-300 per kg and China garlic price went up from Rs1,150 to Rs1,250 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs270-320 per kg, however, majority of vendors are selling local garlic in the name of China/Quetta to maximize their profits, while the government has fixed local garlic price at Rs198-215, Quetta garlic at Rs242-253 and China garlic at Rs286-308.

Meanwhile, the prices of wheat flour are showing a declining trend due to strict monitoring of the Punjab Government andthe Islamabad administration.

The best quality wheat flour ex-mill price of a 15kg bag is down by Rs50 and is being sold at Rs1,550 in retail compared to Rs1600 in the previous week. In Rawalpindi, the wheat flour price declined by Rs50 per 15kg bag, which is now old at Rs1500 compared to Rs1550 during the previous week.

The tandoor owners have also kept the price of Roti, Naan, and Paratha unchanged. Roti is priced at Rs20, Naan at Rs23-25, and Paratha from Rs50 to Rs60. The tandoor owners took a plea that when the prices of wheat flour went up, the local administration didn’t allow them to raise the prices of roti, naan, and paratha, and that’s why a decrease in prices doesn’t make any sense.

No fluctuation was also witnessed in bakery and confectionery item prices as normal-sized bread is available at Rs140, small-sized size at Rs100/110.

The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked dal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, a cooked beef plate at Rs550, a cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750, and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

There is also upsurge in sugar price which is now available at Rs8,600 per 50 kg bag for license holder retailers in wholesale market while non-license holder retailers are purchasing the commodity from open market at Rs9,350, which reflects the complete failure of the government to ensure the availability of sugar in the market at official rate of Rs172 per kg as majority of the retailers are selling the commodity at Rs185/190 per kg.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton was available at Rs2,400 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,500 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,300 per kg. Various varieties of fish are available in the range of Rs600 to Rs1000per kg.

No changes were witnessed in tea prices, as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder price in wholesale remained stable at Rs550 per kg which retailers are selling at Rs800 per kg and normal quality red chilli powder price also remained stable at Rs550 per kg which retailers selling at Rs800 per kg.

Pulse prices remained stable as maash pulse is available at Rs500 per kg, gram pulse at Rs300 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs300 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils in the range of Rs430-520 per kg, moong pulse at Rs350 per kg, and masoor pulse at Rs280 per kg.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, also remained stable as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140.

The prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati in wholesale market is available at Rs13,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs380 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs12,500 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs350 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs9,300 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs260 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as the price of B-grade ghee/oil went up from Rs6,200 to Rs6,500 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs420 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee in wholesale market are available at Rs2,680 per 5kg tin which in retail are being sold at Rs2,800 per 5-litre bottle.

However, the prices of vegetable and palm oil increased substantially in the range of Rs100-150 for a 5kg tin and Rs200-300 for 10kg tin.

Prices of packed milk brands Milk-Pak, Olpers, and otheRsremained stable at Rs3800-4000 per carton, while in retail, 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs120 per 250ml, similarly litre pack at Rs333 per litre.

Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs250 per litre, while in some parts are still being sold at Rs240 per litre, and the yogurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg.

No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk, such as Nido and Lactogen, as 400-gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,350, and a 200 gram pack at Rs750 per pack.

Bathing soaps’ prices remained stable as family-size Safeguard is available at Rs160 per pack, while Dettol, Lux, Palmolives, and others are available at Rs180 per pack, and detergent prices, such as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power, and others, are available at Rs530 per kg pack.

The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda, and others remained stable as a family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Officially, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced for October 2025, lowering the cost of an 11.8kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs79.14 compared with September and fixed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at Rs222 per kg.

The price of an LPG cylinder has come down from Rs2527 to Rs2448. But the retailers are still overcharging by Rs500 per cylinder.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025