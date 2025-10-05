BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-05

AJ&K: PM welcomes successful talks

APP Published October 5, 2025

LAHORE: The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed the success of the negotiation process in Azad Kashmir and the agreement reached between the government’s negotiation committee and the Joint Action Committee.

Paying tribute to the members of the negotiation committee, the PM lauded their individual and collective efforts, terming the development a “great achievement for Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said that the restoration of peace and normalization of the situation was a positive development. “Conspiracies and rumors have finally come to an end, and all matters have been resolved amicably.”

The Prime Minister also thanked the members of the Joint Action Committee for their role in the successful talks and congratulated them on the restoration of peace.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, he said “The government is always ready to resolve the issues of our Kashmiri brothers. Public interest and peace are our priority and we will continue to serve Azad Jammu and Kashmir.”

The PM Shehbaz Sharif urged the people of AJK to avoid paying heed to rumors and assured them that their rights would always be protected.

“We have always been the protectors of the rights of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will continue to safeguard their rights in the future as well,” PM said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that his government had always given special attention to the issues of AJK and resolved them on a priority basis.

Shehbaz Sharif Kashmiri AJ&K

Comments

200 characters

AJ&K: PM welcomes successful talks

IMF mission apprised of flood losses

PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

Research unveiled: SSGCL, SNGPL control infrastructure, limit LNG market access: CCP

10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

PM cautiously optimistic

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36, search for bodies continues

Read more stories